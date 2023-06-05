Liverpool has entered the race to sign a midfielder from Barcelona

Liverpool is reportedly showing interest in Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessié, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, the English club is looking to acquire the player in the summer transfer window and is willing to pay €35 million for his services.

Earlier reports also mentioned that Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the player.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Kessié has appeared in 43 matches across all competitions for Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.