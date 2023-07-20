Liverpool close in on PSG star midfielder

According to The Guardian, Liverpool is showing interest in midfielder Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team. The English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. The coaching staff at Liverpool sees Verratti as a potential replacement for the Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who is reportedly close to a move to one of the clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Marco Verratti, aged 30, has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2012 when he joined the club from Pescara for a transfer fee of 12 million euros. He has appeared in a total of 416 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. During his time at PSG, Verratti has won the French league title nine times, the French Super Cup nine times, the French Cup six times, and the French League Cup six times. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2012, Verratti has been representing the Italian national team. He has played 55 matches for Italy, scoring three goals and providing four assists. He has also received 11 yellow cards while playing for the national team.