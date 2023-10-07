RU RU NG NG
Main News Liverpool are interested in Baer's player

Liverpool are interested in Baer's player

Football news Today, 08:55
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Liverpool are interested in Baer's player Photo from soccerzz.com/Author unknown

Piero Hincapié's agent, the player from Bayer, revealed that Liverpool was interested in signing the defender this summer and assured that negotiations with the club are still ongoing.

Before revamping their midfield, Liverpool was keen on acquiring at least one defender, particularly a left-footer who could play on the left side of a back three. The club was attempting to find a tactical setup that would provide Trent Alexander-Arnold with a bit more space and opportunities. As confirmed by his agent, Hincapié was intended to be that player.

In a conversation with Bolavip, Manuel Sierra, the agent, stated: "Liverpool was interested in him [Hincapié], but at that time, they decided to invest in midfield. For January, they are willing, like other clubs, to allocate no less than 50 million."

Liverpool has gradually reshaped its team over the past few seasons. In 2022, Luis Díaz joined the team in the winter, Darwin Nunez arrived in the summer, and Cody Gakpo was signed in the winter of 2023, completing a minor attacking restructuring. In the summer of 2023, four midfielders were added, and "veterans" Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner left the club. Therefore, it's not surprising that the club will strengthen its defense over the next few transfer windows.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool Bundesliga Germany Premier League England
Popular news
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Today, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Yesterday, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news 05 oct 2023, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news 05 oct 2023, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:20 Juventus may terminate its contract with Paul Pogba Football news Today, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 09:40 The squad for the matches against the Netherlands and Scotland has been revealed for the French nati Football news Today, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Today, 09:09 Guardiola: Arsenal match is not key Football news Today, 08:55 Liverpool are interested in Baer's player Football news Today, 08:31 PSG's leadership problems raise doubts Football news Today, 08:03 Neymar and his girlfriend announced the arrival of their first child Football news Today, 07:27 Will Messi return to Spain? Barcelona intrigues fans with photos Football news Today, 07:08 Burnley vs Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus vs Torino prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Monza vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023 Football 08 oct 2023 Granada vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023