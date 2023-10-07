Liverpool are interested in Baer's player

Piero Hincapié's agent, the player from Bayer, revealed that Liverpool was interested in signing the defender this summer and assured that negotiations with the club are still ongoing.

Before revamping their midfield, Liverpool was keen on acquiring at least one defender, particularly a left-footer who could play on the left side of a back three. The club was attempting to find a tactical setup that would provide Trent Alexander-Arnold with a bit more space and opportunities. As confirmed by his agent, Hincapié was intended to be that player.

In a conversation with Bolavip, Manuel Sierra, the agent, stated: "Liverpool was interested in him [Hincapié], but at that time, they decided to invest in midfield. For January, they are willing, like other clubs, to allocate no less than 50 million."

Liverpool has gradually reshaped its team over the past few seasons. In 2022, Luis Díaz joined the team in the winter, Darwin Nunez arrived in the summer, and Cody Gakpo was signed in the winter of 2023, completing a minor attacking restructuring. In the summer of 2023, four midfielders were added, and "veterans" Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner left the club. Therefore, it's not surprising that the club will strengthen its defense over the next few transfer windows.