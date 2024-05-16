Lille coach is the favourite for the chair at the Italian club

Lille's head coach Paulo Fonseca, if the media is to be believed, is on the prowl for top clubs. Moreover, many point to the fact that the Portuguese specialist will return to the Italian championship.

The 51-year-old coach, as reported by Tuttosport, is the main favourite to succeed Stefano Pioli as Milan manager. Several factors play in favour of the Portuguese: he can play 4-3-3 or 4-3-2-1, he knows the Italian championship, as he worked at Roma.

He also has experience of successful work on two fronts: both domestic and European competitions (in Milan's case it is the Champions League), which he has repeatedly shown, including at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Among Fonseca's rivals are Marcelo Gallardo and Marco van Bommel, however, these candidates are not very important for the bosses of the Rossoneri.