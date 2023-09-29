Leonardo Bonucci retires

Union Berlin defender Leonardo Bonucci has announced his plan to retire from his professional football career at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

According to the footballer, before moving to the German club, he had another career option, but he wanted to try something new.

“I had the option of going to Lazio, but I chose Union because I wanted to try something new in my last season in football. And after I retire, I will probably start my coaching career. Germany offers great opportunities to improve disciplinary and professional methods,” said the famous Italian football player.

36-year-old Bonucci moved to the German championship last off-season.

Previously, he played for Juventus for 12 years, with a break for the 2017/2018 season when he played for Milan.

Last season, Bonucci lost his place in the starting line-up of the Old Lady and played only 26 matches in various tournaments, in which he scored two goals. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the player's value is €1.5 million.