Legendary Eden Hazard received offers from three clubs

Former Belgian national team forward Eden Hazard has received offers from three clubs, reports AS.

According to the source, the player is of interest to the Canadian club "Vancouver," the Brazilian "Botafogo," as well as an unnamed club from Saudi Arabia. At the same time, the Belgian has not yet made a decision about where to continue his career. Earlier, it was reported that he was considering the option of retiring.

The last club for the 32-year-old Hazard was Real Madrid. He moved to the royal club in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea in London. The transfer fee amounted to 115 million euros. In total, the forward played 76 matches for the club in all tournaments, scored seven goals, and provided 12 assists. He also previously played for "Lille."

Hazard is a two-time champion of England (2014/15, 2016/17), a two-time champion of Spain (2019/20, 2021/2022), the winner of the Football League Cup (2014/15), the winner of the Spanish Cup (2022/23), a two-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup (2019/20, 2021/22), the winner of the English FA Cup (2017/18), a two-time winner of the Europa League (2012/13, 2018/19), the winner of the Champions League (2021/22), and also won the UEFA Super Cup in 2022.

From 2008 to 2022, Hazard played for the Belgian national team. In total, he played 126 matches for the Belgian national team, scored 33 goals, and provided 36 assists.