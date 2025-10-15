ES ES FR FR
Legal troubles: Vinícius could face court punishment in Brazil

A dark period in the player’s life.
Recently, Vinícius experienced a serious incident when his house in Spain caught fire. However, that is not the only piece of bad news surrounding the Brazilian star.

Details: According to O Globo, a complaint has been filed against the footballer in his home country. The court has summoned him to answer for disturbing the peace in his neighborhood while celebrating his birthday in Rio de Janeiro.

A neighbor reportedly called the military police, who confirmed the presence of loud music and shouting, and asked those present to lower the volume. Vinícius and his guests initially complied, but after the officers left, the noise reportedly intensified again.

Vinícius is set to appear in court on November 6. Under Brazilian law, such an offense can result in a punishment ranging from 15 days to three months in jail or a fine.

Brazilian influencer Anna Silva also shared many intimate details of her communication with the Real Madrid winger. According to her, he thinks about nothing but sex.

Reminder: The reason for the breakup was that she discovered leaked conversations between Vinícius and other women.

