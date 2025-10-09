“Constantly talks about dirty things.” Brazilian influencer reveals Vinícius’ spicy desires
Vinícius recently apologized over his relationship with TV presenter Virgínia Fonseca, but before that had settled, more details emerged from another woman.
Details: Brazilian influencer Anna Silva shared many intimate details of her interactions with the Real Madrid winger. According to her, he thinks about nothing but sex.
Quote: “Vinícius thinks about nothing but sex. He sent me photos of his private parts. I don’t like people who constantly talk about dirty things.
He can’t hold a conversation, he only talks about sex. He constantly sent me nude photos. He just wanted sex, nothing more,” Silva said.
Vinícius found himself in an awkward situation after the well-known presenter and influencer Virgínia Fonseca announced the end of their relationship.
Reminder: The reason for the breakup was that she discovered leaked conversations between Vinícius and other women.