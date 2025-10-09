ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “Constantly talks about dirty things.” Brazilian influencer reveals Vinícius’ spicy desires

“Constantly talks about dirty things.” Brazilian influencer reveals Vinícius’ spicy desires

Many revealing details about Vinícius.
Football news Today, 04:46
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“Constantly talks about dirty things.” Brazilian influencer reveals Vinícius’ spicy desires Getty Images

Vinícius recently apologized over his relationship with TV presenter Virgínia Fonseca, but before that had settled, more details emerged from another woman.

Details: Brazilian influencer Anna Silva shared many intimate details of her interactions with the Real Madrid winger. According to her, he thinks about nothing but sex.

Quote: “Vinícius thinks about nothing but sex. He sent me photos of his private parts. I don’t like people who constantly talk about dirty things.

He can’t hold a conversation, he only talks about sex. He constantly sent me nude photos. He just wanted sex, nothing more,” Silva said.

Vinícius found himself in an awkward situation after the well-known presenter and influencer Virgínia Fonseca announced the end of their relationship.

Reminder: The reason for the breakup was that she discovered leaked conversations between Vinícius and other women.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
More details: Brazilian influencer reveals Vinicius' sexual desires Football news Today, 05:13 More details: Brazilian influencer reveals Vinicius' sexual desires
Real Madrid Considering Two Midfielders to Challenge Tchouaméni Football news Today, 03:35 Real Madrid Considering Two Midfielders to Challenge Tchouaméni
Preparing a Major Transfer: Real Madrid Target Manchester City Striker Football news Today, 02:41 Preparing a Major Transfer: Real Madrid Target Manchester City Striker
“There was a genuine connection between us.” Vinícius comments on his breakup with Virgínia Football news Today, 01:42 “There was a genuine connection between us.” Vinícius comments on his breakup with Virgínia
Éder Militão considered retiring Football news Yesterday, 11:52 Éder Militão considered retiring
Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant Football news Yesterday, 10:19 Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores