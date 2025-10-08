ES ES FR FR
The end of the relationship. Vinícius’s girlfriend reveals his messages with other women

Not the most romantic story.
Football news Today, 09:33
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vinícius Júnior is currently trying to cement his place in the starting lineup and regain his confidence this season. However, things aren’t going too well for him off the pitch either.

Details: According to CHOQUEI, Vinícius’s girlfriend, Virgínia Fonseca, has announced that their relationship has come to an end. The reason is that she discovered leaked conversations between Vinícius and other women.

Virgínia Fonseca is a Brazilian-American TV host, entrepreneur, and digital influencer.

These statements stand out especially in light of the pre-match rumors: it was reported that Mbappé had allegedly complained to Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso about Vinicius's perceived selfish play during the Champions League fixture against Kazakhstan's Kairat.

Reminder: Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé posted a joint message on social media.

