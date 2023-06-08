"Lazio" is looking to buy the European champion

Rome's Lazio is showing interest in the midfielder of London's Arsenal and the Italian national team, Jorginho, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The transfer fee could amount to 10-12 million euros. Head coach Maurizio Sarri personally insists on signing the midfielder. Arsenal may be willing to sell Jorginho as he is not considered a key player.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Jorginho has played 16 matches in all competitions for Arsenal and provided one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.