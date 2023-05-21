EN RU
"Lazio" achieved a hard-fought victory in Serie A

"Lazio" achieved a hard-fought victory in Serie A

Football news Today, 16:56
"Lazio" achieved a hard-fought victory in Serie A

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, Rome-based "Lazio" defeated "Udinese" from Udine with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Ciro Immobile in the 61st minute.

With 68 points, "Lazio" climbed to the third place in the Serie A standings. "Udinese" remained in 12th place with 46 points.

"Udinese" - "Lazio" - 0:1 (0:0)
Goal: Immobile, 61 (penalty) - 0:1

"Udinese": Silvestri, Mažin, Pereyra, Becão, Udogie (Zeegelaar, 71), Pereira, Arslan (Nestorovski, 71), Walace, Llorente, Samardžić (Tóth, 87), Deulofeu (Semedo, 87).

"Lazio": Proto, Romagnoli, Acerbi, Hysaj, Luis Alberto, Vezzoni, Milinković-Savić, Lazzari (Marušić, 75), Felipe Anderson (Pedro, 46), Zaccagni (Bašić, 87), Immobile.

Sasko Inga Sasko Inga Dailysports's expert
