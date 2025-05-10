Laporta sets his sights on Antony. Barcelona considers loan move for the Brazilian winger

Barcelona is actively preparing for the summer transfer window, aiming for targeted reinforcements without compromising the club's financial stability. One of the main targets for the Blaugrana is Brazilian winger Antony, whose rights are owned by Manchester United. This is reported by El Nacional.

During the winter, Antony moved to Betis on loan and quickly became one of La Liga’s breakout stars. The Barça coaching staff, led by Hansi Flick, sees him as a player who fits seamlessly into the team’s style of play. At the moment, a permanent transfer is not on the table—only a loan deal is being considered.

Interestingly, Manchester United has no interest in bringing the Brazilian back and is open to selling him outright. Antony himself is reportedly keen on a potential move to Catalonia. He wants to establish himself among Europe’s top players and believes Barça is the perfect platform for his development.