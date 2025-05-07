Lamine Yamal’s mother responds to his emotional post after Champions League semi-final exit

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was left heartbroken after a dramatic defeat to Inter in the Champions League semi-finals, which saw his team crash out of the tournament. In the aftermath, Yamal posted a touching message on his Instagram page, and among the comments was one from his mother, who offered heartfelt support to her son.

Sheila Ebana, Lamine’s mother, wrote a tender comment for her son, pouring all her warmth and love into her words: “My boy 🥹🥹❤️ you are not to blame for anything; keep working hard, team!!”

Sheila’s comment sparked a wave of admiration among fans, racking up over 8,000 likes and dozens of replies expressing their respect and admiration for Lamine’s mother.

In his own post, Yamal passionately promised Barcelona fans that he would do everything in his power to bring future trophies to the club.

As a reminder, yesterday Inter edged Barcelona 4-3 in a thrilling match to book their place in the Champions League final. Their opponent will be decided tonight in the showdown between French side PSG and London’s Arsenal.