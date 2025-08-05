Lamine Yamal reacts to Barcelona's final Asian tour match against Daegu
Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal featured in the club’s final game of their Asian tour against South Korea’s Daegu. He shared photos from the clash on his Instagram page.
Yamal posted snapshots from the match, captioning them with the phrase, “Street game always 🤙🏾,” hinting that, for him, football is still the same pure game he played as a kid on the city streets with friends.
It’s worth noting that the Catalans had no trouble dispatching the Korean side, cruising to a commanding 5-0 victory. Notably, one of the goals was scored by Marcus Rashford—his first in a Barcelona shirt. Yamal played the first half but didn’t get on the scoresheet.
After this match, the team returned to Europe, where they are set to play a friendly against Como on August 10. Following that, the Catalan club will kick off their season, opening La Liga with a matchday one clash against Mallorca.