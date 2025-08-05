Marcus Rashford reacts to his debut goal in a Barcelona shirt

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford has found the net for the first time in his new team's colors. He shared his emotions about this milestone on his Instagram page.

Read also: Barcelona launches disciplinary proceedings against ter Stegen as player mocks club once again

Rashford posted several photos from the friendly match against South Korea's Daegu, adding the caption: “First one in Barça colours 🔵🔴⚽️ Let’s gooo!”

Notably, Marcus scored from an assist by Eric García, netting the fifth and final goal of the encounter. The Catalans cruised to a convincing 5-0 victory over Daegu.

This match marked the conclusion of Barcelona's Asian tour (the team had previously faced Japan's Vissel Kobe and South Korea's Seoul). Upon returning home, the Catalans will play one more friendly, taking on Italy's Como on August 10.

The official season kicks off for Barcelona on August 16, with a La Liga opener against Mallorca.

It is worth reminding that Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona from Manchester United on a one-year loan deal. The Catalan club also holds a purchase option set at €30 million.