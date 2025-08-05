RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Marcus Rashford reacts to his debut goal in a Barcelona shirt

Marcus Rashford reacts to his debut goal in a Barcelona shirt

The beginning has been made!
Football news Today, 03:36
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford in a friendly against Daegu Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford has found the net for the first time in his new team's colors. He shared his emotions about this milestone on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted several photos from the friendly match against South Korea's Daegu, adding the caption: “First one in Barça colours 🔵🔴⚽️ Let’s gooo!”

Notably, Marcus scored from an assist by Eric García, netting the fifth and final goal of the encounter. The Catalans cruised to a convincing 5-0 victory over Daegu.

This match marked the conclusion of Barcelona's Asian tour (the team had previously faced Japan's Vissel Kobe and South Korea's Seoul). Upon returning home, the Catalans will play one more friendly, taking on Italy's Como on August 10.

The official season kicks off for Barcelona on August 16, with a La Liga opener against Mallorca.

It is worth reminding that Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona from Manchester United on a one-year loan deal. The Catalan club also holds a purchase option set at €30 million.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:26 Mohamed Salah comments on Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Asia Football news Today, 04:23 Tottenham begin pursuit of Barcelona wonderkid Football news Today, 04:19 Porto targets Arsenal defender. Arteta's response revealed Football news Today, 04:06 “The best place in the world”: Vinicius shares training photo from Real Madrid base Football news Today, 03:49 Official: Gonçalo Guedes joins Real Sociedad Football news Today, 03:48 Newcastle ready to open the door for Isak's exit Football news Today, 03:36 Marcus Rashford reacts to his debut goal in a Barcelona shirt Football news Today, 03:10 Chinese club banned from AFC competitions for two years. What's behind the decision? Football news Today, 02:51 Alan Shearer on Isak: He needs to go. Football news Today, 02:26 Barcelona launches disciplinary proceedings against ter Stegen as player mocks club once again
Sport Predictions
Football Today Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Football Today Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025 Football Today Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Football Today Columbus Crew vs Club León prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores