Kylian Mbappé wants his future son to hate football. What’s the reason?

The striker’s stance is radical.
Football news Today, 10:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappé wants his future son to hate football.

Kylian Mbappé continues to deliver top performances for both club and country. Yet he openly admits he would want his future son to despise the game.

Details: In an interview with L’Équipe, the French forward confessed that the modern world of football is off-putting and that, without passion, he wouldn’t even watch it.

Quote: “If I didn’t have this passion, the world of football would have pushed me away long ago. I’d like to have a son who hates football,” Mbappé said in the interview.

We also recently reported that Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé congratulated his former teammate, now Milan player Luka Modrić, on his birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Reminder: Mbappé has also revealed which France international he would like to see join Real Madrid.

