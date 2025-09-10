Kylian Mbappé wants his future son to hate football. What’s the reason?

The striker’s stance is radical.

Kylian Mbappé continues to deliver top performances for both club and country. Yet he openly admits he would want his future son to despise the game.

Details: In an interview with L’Équipe, the French forward confessed that the modern world of football is off-putting and that, without passion, he wouldn’t even watch it.

Quote: “If I didn’t have this passion, the world of football would have pushed me away long ago. I’d like to have a son who hates football,” Mbappé said in the interview.

