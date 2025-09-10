RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle "Brother." Mbappé congratulates former teammate Luka Modrić on his 40th birthday

"Brother." Mbappé congratulates former teammate Luka Modrić on his 40th birthday

He didn’t forget his good friend’s special day
Lifestyle Today, 09:02
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé sent birthday wishes to his former teammate, now playing for Milan, Luka Modrić. The French star posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page.

Mbappé reposted Luka’s own birthday post, adding the caption “Happy birthday, brother” along with a heart emoji.

It’s worth noting that Modrić shared his own post to mark the occasion, featuring several photos from a home celebration. In the pictures, he poses in front of festive balloons with a birthday cake on the table, joined by his family for some of the shots.

As a reminder, Modrić celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday, on September 9th. The Croatian midfielder has enjoyed a stellar career, becoming a legend for both Real Madrid and the Croatian national team. With Los Blancos, he has claimed multiple Champions League titles, and with his national side, he has earned both silver and bronze medals at the World Cup. Luka is also the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Related Team News
Kylian Mbappe in Oakley sunglasses advert Lifestyle Today, 09:48 Unexpectedly, Kylian Mbappé admits he is disgusted by the world of football
Real Oviedo Stadium Football news Today, 08:13 Provocateur caught! Police detain fan who shouted racist abuse at Vinicius
Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric play for Real Madrid Lifestyle Today, 07:42 “Enjoy yourself!” Vinícius Júnior sends birthday wishes to Luka Modrić
Miki van de Ven as part of Tottenham Hotspur Football news Today, 06:57 Real Madrid targets Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven
Vinicius Junior on holiday in Ibiza Lifestyle Today, 04:06 Shows support for a friend. Vinícius attends his friend's futsal match in the Spanish championship
Alonso Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Deserved? La Liga names Alonso coach of the month
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores