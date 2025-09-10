"Brother." Mbappé congratulates former teammate Luka Modrić on his 40th birthday

He didn’t forget his good friend’s special day

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé sent birthday wishes to his former teammate, now playing for Milan, Luka Modrić. The French star posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page.

Mbappé reposted Luka’s own birthday post, adding the caption “Happy birthday, brother” along with a heart emoji.

It’s worth noting that Modrić shared his own post to mark the occasion, featuring several photos from a home celebration. In the pictures, he poses in front of festive balloons with a birthday cake on the table, joined by his family for some of the shots.

As a reminder, Modrić celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday, on September 9th. The Croatian midfielder has enjoyed a stellar career, becoming a legend for both Real Madrid and the Croatian national team. With Los Blancos, he has claimed multiple Champions League titles, and with his national side, he has earned both silver and bronze medals at the World Cup. Luka is also the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.