“Enjoy yourself!” Vinícius Júnior sends birthday wishes to Luka Modrić

Pays great respect to his former teammate
Lifestyle Today, 07:42
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric play for Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior made sure not to miss the birthday of his former teammate Luka Modrić. The Brazilian forward posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Vinícius shared a photo with the Croatian maestro, both holding the Champions League trophy, and captioned it warmly: “Happy birthday, my brother!!! We miss you!!! Enjoy yourself ❤️.”

As a reminder, Modrić celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday, September 9. The midfielder left Real Madrid this past summer after spending 13 years with the club. He now plays for AC Milan, having joined as a free agent on a one-year contract.

It’s worth noting that Real Madrid signed Luka from Tottenham in the summer of 2012, paying €35 million for his transfer. During his time in Spain, Modrić made 597 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 43 goals and providing 95 assists.

In Madrid, Luka won the Champions League six times and La Liga four times. He is also the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.

