Shows support for a friend. Vinícius attends his friend's futsal match in the Spanish championship

Made the most of his free time
Lifestyle Today, 04:06
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior on holiday in Ibiza Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is making the most of his free time during the international break in the club season. The footballer shared a photo from his outing to a futsal match on his Instagram page.

Vini posted a picture with a large group of friends, captioning it, “Came to support our brother @sinesiojr 🤞🏿❤️.”

Vinícius and his friends headed out to watch a Spanish futsal championship match between Palma Futsal and Viña Albali Valdepeñas. Their mutual friend, who was playing for one of the teams, was the reason for their visit and support.

It's worth noting that Vinícius was not called up to the Brazil national team for the final matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. With Brazil already securing their spot at the World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to give his key players a well-deserved rest.

Additionally, this season Vinícius has played three La Liga matches for Real Madrid, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

