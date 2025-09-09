RU RU ES ES FR FR
Neither Dembélé nor Konaté: Mbappé reveals which French player he wants to see at Real Madrid

An unexpected choice.
Football news Today, 11:00
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Mbappe https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1838900999941230978

Kylian Mbappé has revealed which French national team player he would like to see join the Madrid club.

Details: The French forward shared that he would like to see Bayern's right winger Michael Olise at Real. Mbappé even personally reached out to his compatriot with a playful suggestion to join the Madrid giants.

See also: Hungary vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025

At the moment, this proposal is not a priority for the Real Madrid board. The attacking lineup is nearly complete, and with Endrick returning and Gonzalo García already in the squad, there is an excess of forwards, making Olise's transfer unlikely in the near future.

Nevertheless, Mbappé believes Olise could be a great addition to the squad. The young player continues to show consistent progress on the international stage, and his goal in the September fixture against Ukraine highlights his improving form and potential to play at the elite level.

Reminder: David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger will leave Real Madrid next summer.

