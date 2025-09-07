RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Hungary vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Hungary vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Hungary vs Portugal prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Hungary
09 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Budapest, Puskas Arena
Portugal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Portugal
Odds: 1.59
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Tuesday at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, where Hungary will host Portugal. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering strong odds for success.

Match preview

Hungary kicked off their campaign against Ireland and, despite leading 2-0, let the victory slip away in the final minutes. Dropping those points could prove costly for Marco Rossi’s side, especially in such a tight group where every mistake matters. A key factor will be the absence of the suspended Sallai, one of the team’s main attacking threats.

Still, the Hungarians have their own aces. Szoboszlai, orchestrating play in midfield, is capable of dictating the tempo and producing creative solutions, while Varga always keeps opposing defenses on edge up front. However, the hosts’ major concern remains their inconsistent defense, which tends to falter against stronger opponents.

Portugal started their qualifying campaign in dominant fashion, crushing Armenia 5-0. Roberto Martínez continues to mold an attacking side, blending Ronaldo’s experience with Félix’s flair and Bruno Fernandes’ reliability. This squad has everything needed to breeze through qualification without much trouble.

The visitors boast an impressive away record: nine straight World Cup qualifiers without defeat. Portugal not only dispatches underdogs but also comfortably handles mid-tier opposition. The trip to Budapest is another opportunity for them to reaffirm their status as outright favorites.

Probable lineups

  • Hungary: Dibusz; Nego, Orbán, Szalai, Kerkez; Styles; Bolla, A. Tóth, Szoboszlai, B. Tóth; Varga.
  • Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Félix

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Hungary are winless in their last 4 World Cup qualifiers.
  • Portugal have won 17 of their last 20 World Cup qualifying matches.
  • Over the past 16 years, the teams have met 6 times: Portugal have 5 wins and 1 draw.

Prediction

Portugal are in sensational form and boast a deep squad, while Hungary’s defensive lapses remain a concern. Taking into account the head-to-head history and Portugal’s assured away performances, the smart money is on a Portugal win at odds of 1.59.

