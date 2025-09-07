Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of matchday six in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place on Tuesday at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, where Serbia will host England. This showdown will have a direct impact on the Group K standings and determine who cements their place at the top. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Serbia continue their confident run under Dragan Stojković. The team are unbeaten in 12 consecutive World Cup qualifying fixtures, a testament to their consistency. The Serbs play a pragmatic brand of football, relying on defensive discipline and compactness. Jović and Vlahović form a potent attacking duo, while Kostić and Živković provide width on the flanks.

On home turf, Serbia are particularly strong — six wins in their last seven home qualifiers underline that status. Importantly, the team rarely concedes more than one goal per match, making them a dangerous opponent for any heavyweight. For Serbia, this match against England is a chance to prove they can compete for top spot in the group.

England, led by Thomas Tuchel, remain flawless and display exemplary pragmatism. Four wins from four games and zero goals conceded highlight the squad’s perfect balance. Kane remains the focal point up front, but the manager is actively rotating new options into the attack — from Eze to Madueke.

An unbeaten run of 34 World Cup qualifiers shows England’s ability to play both effectively and with discipline. The Three Lions rarely go for blowout wins, preferring to control matches and minimize risks. In Belgrade, expect England to focus on ball possession and clinical finishing.

Probable lineups

Serbia : Petrović; Pavlović, Veljković, Milenković; Kostić, Ilić, Lukić, Kataï, Živković; Jović, Vlahović

: Petrović; Pavlović, Veljković, Milenković; Kostić, Ilić, Lukić, Kataï, Živković; Jović, Vlahović England: Pickford; Guehi, Konsa, Burn, James; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Rashford, Eze, Madueke; Kane

Match facts and head-to-head

Serbia are unbeaten in 12 consecutive World Cup qualifiers.

England have kept six consecutive clean sheets in World Cup qualifying.

The last meeting between the sides was at Euro 2024, where England won 1-0.

Prediction

Both teams come into this game undefeated and boasting solid defensive records. Given England’s pragmatic approach and Serbia’s caution, this is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair. Expect a hard-fought battle with few goals, and our pick is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.75.