One of the matches of the 6th round of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Tuesday at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, where Norway will host the Moldova national team. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Norway comes into this fixture in outstanding form. Ståle Solbakken’s men have won all four of their qualifiers, including a sensational rout of Italy, further strengthening their grip at the top of the group. The team is not only rock-solid at the back but also boasts the best attack in the section — already 13 goals scored. Haaland and Sørloth form a fearsome partnership that even elite defences struggle to contain.

Another major strength of the Norwegians is their defensive discipline: they’ve kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches. Midfield maestro Martin Ødegaard confidently pulls the strings, while the pacey flanks with Nusa and Berge keep the pressure relentless. On home soil, Norway are especially dangerous, making them clear favourites against Moldova.

Moldova, meanwhile, remain mired in crisis. Serghei Cleșcenco’s side were thrashed 0-4 by Israel and continue their record losing streak in World Cup qualifying. In 12 of their last 13 matches, Moldova have conceded at least twice, and rarely find chances in attack.

The visitors’ main issue is their dreadful away form: nine straight defeats in qualifying matches. Despite having experienced players like Ionita and Răduca, the team looks vulnerable against quick and powerful opponents. Their primary goal will be to avoid a rout and try to stay organised defensively.

Probable line-ups

Norway : Nyland; Heggheim, Wolfe, Ryerson, Ajer; Nusa, Thorsby, Ødegaard, Berge; Haaland, Sørloth

: Nyland; Heggheim, Wolfe, Ryerson, Ajer; Nusa, Thorsby, Ødegaard, Berge; Haaland, Sørloth Moldova: Avram; Reabciuk, Dumbrăveanu, Craciun, Baboglo; Ionita, Rață, Caimacov, Bodisteanu, Platika; Postolachi

Match facts and head-to-head

Norway have won all 4 matches in the current qualifiers, conceding just twice.

Moldova have lost their last 13 World Cup qualifying matches.

In the reverse fixture, Norway beat Moldova 5-0 away.

Prediction

Norway look a class above and, with the backing of the home crowd, should comfortably confirm their status as group leaders. The bet: 'Norway to win and total over 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.58.