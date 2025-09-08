RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nothing lasts forever! David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger to leave Real Madrid next summer

The team veterans have decided to finish this season with Los Blancos.
Football news Today, 10:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger as part of Real Madrid Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sad news for Galácticos fans.

Details: According to DiarioAS, Real Madrid will say goodbye to two of their defensive leaders next summer—David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger.

It is reported that both the players and the club's management have agreed not to extend their current contracts, which means both will leave Real in 2026.

Alaba joined Los Blancos in 2021 as a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich. Since then, he has featured in 116 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 9 assists.

Rüdiger arrived at Real in 2022, also on a free transfer, after his contract with Chelsea expired. The German defender has played 157 matches for Real, netting 7 goals and delivering 4 assists.

Reminder: Real Madrid shake-up. Alonso ready to part ways with five players

