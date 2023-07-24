RU RU
Football news Today, 13:55
Kylian Mbappe Receives Incredible Offer From Saudi Arabia Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national team forward Kylian Mbappe has received an incredible offer from a Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal.

Reportedly, Al-Hilal has offered the player a salary of 200 million euros after taxes. When considering income from advertising and other commercial contracts, Mbappe's total earnings could reach 700 million euros per year. Additionally, the Saudi club is willing to sell Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. PSG may receive 300 million euros for the transfer of the player.

Earlier reports suggested that PSG's management was ready to put Mbappe on the bench if he refused to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or if he declined to be transferred during the current transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe, who is 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, transferring from Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been part of the France national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the France squad, Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and was a runner-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

