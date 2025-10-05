RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kylian Mbappé celebrates his brother Ethan's goal against PSG

Ethan Mbappé scores his second goal for Lille in front of his older brother
Football news Today, 17:06
Kylian Mbappé celebrates his brother Ethan's goal against PSG Photo: x.com/LePetitLillois

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was in attendance for the Ligue 1 clash between Lille and PSG. Seated in the stands alongside his father Wilfried, Kylian witnessed a special moment provided by his younger brother Ethan.

The 18-year-old Lille midfielder came off the bench in the 82nd minute with his team trailing 0-1. Just three minutes later, he unleashed a powerful strike from the edge of the box, leveling the score against his former teammate Lucas Chevalier. It was Ethan's second goal in Ligue 1.

Kylian celebrated his brother's goal with emotion, as Ethan replicated Kylian's trademark celebration.

As a reminder, Kylian had just helped Real Madrid defeat Villarreal (3-1), scoring a goal and providing an assist. He is expected to join the French national team in Clairefontaine on Monday, despite suffering a right ankle injury.

