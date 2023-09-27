Kylian Mbappé has sustained an injury and is undergoing training in gym

The French forward, Kylian Mbappé, has incurred a minor injury and conducted his training indoors, as announced by PSG on Twitter.

As per the French club's statement, Kylian Mbappé has a slight left ankle sprain. Consequently, he engaged in training indoors today, with further medical examination scheduled for Friday.

In Sunday's match between PSG and Marseille, the Frenchman sustained the injury in the first half and was unable to continue the game. On the 32nd minute, Luis Enrique substituted the forward, assuring that Mbappé's condition is sound, with the injury being minor, and the player feeling well.

Kylian Mbappé is a important player for the Parisians. This season, he has scored eight goals in six matches, despite not being included in the squad for the first Ligue 1 match. PSG faces upcoming fixtures against Clermont in the league and Newcastle in the Champions League. The club hopes that Mbappé will return to the field soon and contribute to the team.

It's worth noting that PSG defeated Marseille 4-0 in the sixth round of Ligue 1.