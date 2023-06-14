Kroos reacts strongly to Bellingham's move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has unexpectedly criticized the €103 million transfer of midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and the England national team to the Spanish club.

"Real Madrid already had a player for whom they paid a huge amount, but that transfer killed his career. It's a very large sum. Looking back at that transfer, everyone considers it a bad one. But let's think positively," Kroos was quoted as saying on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast.

It should be noted that the most expensive transfer in Real Madrid's history is the €115 million move of Belgian forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea. However, Hazard failed to make an impact in Madrid over the course of four years, and his contract was terminated early this summer.