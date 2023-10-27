Klopp "attacked" the French national team coach

English Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision of France coach Didier Deschamps to call defender Ibrahim Konate to the national team.

The German coach is unhappy that the player had an injury that he had to play with. In two October matches for the national team, he spent almost all the time on the field; he was changed only in the last minutes.

“He wasn’t in the lineup today, but I’m very pleased with Konate’s performance. The problem is that he has had injuries and Deschamps has forced him to play almost the entire 90 and 87 minutes in the last two matches. So we decided to give him a rest. He could play today, but he also has a match on Sunday... This is how we ensure the players rest, and not in the last minutes. But overall I’m very happy with Konate,” Foot Mercato quotes Klopp as saying.

Konate has made nine appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season.