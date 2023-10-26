RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Tonali received a 10-month ban. He bet on his own team's matches

Tonali received a 10-month ban. He bet on his own team's matches

Yesterday, 07:39
Tonali received a 10-month ban. He bet on his own team's matches

The Italian Football Federation has issued a verdict to Newcastle and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The organization disqualified the football player for 10 months for betting, writes Football Italia.

The investigation came to the conclusion that Tonali was actually betting on Milan matches when he was playing for this club.

The footballer himself stated during the hearing that he had a debt of three million euros. He also admitted that the people, from whom he had taken the loan, threatened him and promised to break his legs.

Due to the disqualification, the Italian will definitely not play in the remaining Premier League matches. In addition, the Italian star will not go to the 2024 European Championship if the Italian team qualifies.

Tonali signed for Newcastle last summer. He was bought from Milan for 64 million euros.

This season, the midfielder played 12 matches for the Magpies in all tournaments, in which he scored one goal. His agreement with the Magpies runs until the end of 2028.

The club previously promised that they would not pay the player’s salary for the duration of his disqualification.

