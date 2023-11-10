Klopp again made a scandal at a press conference

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp, in his style, held a very aggressive press conference after the Europa League match against Toulouse.

Let us remind you that in this game the French team celebrated the victory with a score of 3:2.

The German coach was infuriated by the fact that loud cries of joy from Toulouse fans were heard during the press conference. Apparently, the coach was unpleasant to hear the joy of the local fans.

"Who came up with the idea to hold a press conference here?" - Lequipe quotes Klopp as saying.

After four rounds, Liverpool remains the leader of their group with nine points. Toulouse is in second place with seven points.

In the next round, Liverpool will play at home to Austrian LASK, while Toulouse will face Union from Belgium. The meetings will begin on November 30.