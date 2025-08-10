Kingsley Coman to join Al-Nassr! Deal set to be finalized next week

Al-Nassr continues to shake up the transfer market! After signing Iñigo Martínez, Kingsley Coman is also set to become a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Bayern Munich and France national team winger will move to Saudi side Al-Nassr next week. The player is ready for the switch and is waiting for the clubs to finalize the transfer agreement.

In the 2024/25 season, Kingsley Coman played 45 matches for Bayern, netted 9 goals and provided 6 assists. The Transfermarkt portal values the winger's transfer fee at 30 million euros.



