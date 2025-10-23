ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Khanyisa Mayo makes Bafana Bafana admission

Khanyisa Mayo makes Bafana Bafana admission

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo targets Bafana Bafana return
Football news Today, 14:06
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Khanyisa Mayo makes Bafana Bafana admission kcofficial/Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo has not played for Bafana Bafana since March 2024 in the friendlies against Andorra and Algeria.

With Afcon 2025 starting in two months and the FIFA World Cup in June 2026, Mayo believes he could make a return if Chiefs start to do well.

“I would definitely want to get back to the national team, if the team [Chiefs] is doing good then we stand a chance to be in the national team,” Mayo told journalists.

Also read: Coach Kaze on why Chiefs are struggling to score

“If the team is doing good and we’re performing then we stand a chance to be in the national team because no player doesn’t want to be in the national team," the Chiefs center forward added.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Big CAF award nomination for Orlando Pirates star Football news Today, 11:56 Big CAF award nomination for Orlando Pirates star
Controversial debut goal Saleng for Orbit College. The symbolic team of Matchday 10 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news Today, 05:07 Controversial debut goal Saleng for Orbit College. The symbolic team of Matchday 10 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Chiefs coach tries to explain poor scoring Football news Today, 01:32 Chiefs coach tries to explain poor scoring
Pirates coach sends a message to his players Football news Today, 00:37 Pirates coach sends a message to his players
Why Kaizer Chiefs co-coach was absent Football news Today, 00:26 Why Kaizer Chiefs co-coach was absent
Coach Ouaddou calls on Pirates fans Football news Yesterday, 17:34 Coach Ouaddou calls on Pirates fans
Related Tournament News
Ronwen Williams recognised by CAF Football news Yesterday, 16:27 Ronwen Williams recognised by CAF
Picture by Richards Bay FC Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Chippa United confirms Vusumuzi Vilakazi as their new coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores