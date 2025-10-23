Khanyisa Mayo makes Bafana Bafana admission

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo targets Bafana Bafana return

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo has not played for Bafana Bafana since March 2024 in the friendlies against Andorra and Algeria.

With Afcon 2025 starting in two months and the FIFA World Cup in June 2026, Mayo believes he could make a return if Chiefs start to do well.

“I would definitely want to get back to the national team, if the team [Chiefs] is doing good then we stand a chance to be in the national team,” Mayo told journalists.

“If the team is doing good and we’re performing then we stand a chance to be in the national team because no player doesn’t want to be in the national team," the Chiefs center forward added.