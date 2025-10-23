ES ES FR FR
Chiefs coach tries to explain poor scoring

Chiefs coach tries to explain poor scoring

Betway Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Siwelele
Football news Today, 01:32
Sine Mpisane
Chiefs coach tries to explain poor scoring kcofficial/Instagram

Following Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Siwelele in the Betway Premiership, Chiefs have failed to score in four matches.

The last time Amakhosi hit the net was in the 1-1 draw with AmaZulu on the 1st of October at the FNB Stadium.

“In this kind of games, we had the opportunities to score and you don’t have to play well every day but you just need to put the ball in the net and then wait for the next game," co-coach Cedric Kaze told journalists.

Also read: Cedric Kaze explains coach Youssef's absence

“But unfortunately, we don’t seem to be enough clinical – you know be enough lucky in front of the net. But the only thing is to keep working and I’m pretty sure that it will come,” Kaze added.

