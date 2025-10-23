ES ES FR FR
Why Kaizer Chiefs co-coach was absent

Why Kaizer Chiefs co-coach was absent

Khalil Ben Youssef missed Kaizer Chiefs match against Siwelele
Football news Today, 00:26
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Why Kaizer Chiefs co-coach was absent kcofficial/Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze was solely in charge as Amakhosi played to a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the media after the game, Burundian co-coach Kaze was asked about the whereabouts of his tactical partner Khalil Ben Youssef, who he said was in Morocco.

“Khalil attended a personal matter in Morocco, he was not here but he will be back here tomorrow,” Kaze said via iDiski Times.

Also read: Amakhosi confirm a new skipper

Meanwhile, the Glamour Boys will prepare for CAF Confederation Cup action this weekend. AS Simba will be at the Dobsonville Stadium for the second leg of the preliminary qualifiers after a 0-0 draw in Lubumbashi last weekend.

