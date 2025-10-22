ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs confirm new captain

Kaizer Chiefs confirm new captain

Brandon Petersen becomes Kaizer Chiefs' new captain
Football news Today, 17:21
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs confirm new captain kcofficial/Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has confirmed Brandon Petersen as the club's new captain.

After Wednesday night's 0-0 draw against Siwelele FC at the FNB Stadium in the Betway Premiership, the Burundian tactician confirmed the news.

"We have decided as the technical team of the club that Brandon Peterson will now be the captain of the club moving forward," Kaze told journalists.

Also read: Former Chiefs midfielder recalls his move to Amakhosi

The armband was recently worn by the likes of Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel. Last season, it belonged to Yusuf Maart for the entire season.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Kaizer Chiefs struggles continue Football news Today, 16:39 Kaizer Chiefs struggles' continue
Pirates legend happy for Chiefs Football news Today, 09:47 Pirates legend happy for Chiefs
Former Chiefs players return to FNB Football news Today, 09:13 Former Chiefs players return to FNB
Picture by Kaizer Chiefs Football news Today, 02:33 Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi enjoys a new role ex coach Nabi gave him
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 22, 2025
Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list Football news Yesterday, 10:25 Kaizer Chiefs confirm latest injury list
Related Tournament News
Coach Ouaddou calls on Pirates fans Football news Today, 17:34 Coach Ouaddou calls on Pirates fans
Pirates win to move closer to Sundowns Football news Today, 16:47 Pirates win to move closer to Sundowns
Ronwen Williams recognised by CAF Football news Today, 16:27 Ronwen Williams recognised by CAF
Picture by Richards Bay FC Football news Today, 14:33 Chippa United confirms Vusumuzi Vilakazi as their new coach
Tbo Touch claims Pirates were ill-treated in Congo Football news Today, 09:35 Tbo Touch claims Pirates were ill-treated in Congo
Pirates legend describes personal experience in Congo Football news Today, 09:21 Pirates legend describes personal experience in Congo
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores