Kaizer Chiefs confirm new captain

Brandon Petersen becomes Kaizer Chiefs' new captain

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has confirmed Brandon Petersen as the club's new captain.

After Wednesday night's 0-0 draw against Siwelele FC at the FNB Stadium in the Betway Premiership, the Burundian tactician confirmed the news.

"We have decided as the technical team of the club that Brandon Peterson will now be the captain of the club moving forward," Kaze told journalists.

The armband was recently worn by the likes of Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel. Last season, it belonged to Yusuf Maart for the entire season.