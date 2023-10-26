Kante assisted Benzema. Al-Ittihad played to a draw with Al-Hazem in a match with four goals
On October 26, three matches of the 11th round of the Saudi Arabian Football Championship took place.
In the central match of the day, Al-Ittihad played to a 2-2 draw with Al-Hazem.
Karim Benzema opened the scoring in this game on the 26th minute, assisted by his compatriot N'Golo Kanté.
Al-Ittihad scored their second goal in the 81st minute and took the lead, but they couldn't secure a victory as Faiz Selemani equalized the match at 2-2 in the 86th minute.
Currently, Al-Ittihad occupies the 5th position in the Saudi Arabian Championship table with 21 points after 11 rounds.
Saudi Arabian Championship, 11th Round, October 26:
Al-Ittihad - Al-Hazem - 2:2
Goals: Benzema, 26, Kadesh, 81 - Al-Thani, 64, Selemani, 86
Other match results:
- Al-Khaleej - Al-Taawoun - 1:1
- Damac - Al-Okhdood - 2:0
