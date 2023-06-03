Kane named the club he wants to play for

Tottenham forward Harry Kane would prefer to move to Real Madrid instead of Manchester United.

It is known that the English club is not going to sell the 29-year-old footballer in the summer transfer window to one of the APL clubs.

Kane is a pupil of Tottenham. This season, he has recorded 32 goals and five assists in 49 matches in all competitions.

The Spanish club will pay €100m for the player if the sides reach an agreement.