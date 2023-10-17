RU RU NG NG
Kane bid farewell to the Tottenham staff

Football news Today, 14:52
Harry Kane was able to bid farewell to the Tottenham staff, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The former Tottenham star, who moved to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window, did not have the opportunity to officially say goodbye to his former teammates or club staff. However, the star striker finally met with them and bid farewell during England's training session at the club's facility ahead of the Euro-24 qualifying match against Italy.

It is reported that the player wanted to have one final training session with Tottenham after his transfer to Bayern, but his request was not granted. The club considered it impractical for him to use the club's facilities after his move to Bayern.

In August 2023, Kane transferred to Bayern Munich, signing a contract with the German club until June 2027. During this period, he played ten matches and scored ten goals.

