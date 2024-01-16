Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace

Juventus played the 20th round match against Sassuolo on Tuesday, January 16.

The "Bianconeri" quickly opened the scoring in the game. In the 15th minute, Dušan Vlahović netted the first goal, and closer to the end of the first half, the Serbian striker completed a brace, doubling Juventus' advantage. The first half concluded with the hosts comfortably leading 2-0.

In the second half, Sassuolo had more possession, but they struggled to create any significant goal-scoring opportunities, as Juventus calmly defended. Federico Chiesa sealed the match by scoring a goal in the final minutes.

FT | ALTRI 3️⃣ PUNTI! La doppietta di Vlahovic e il gol di Chiesa ci regalano la prima vittoria del girone di ritorno ✨⚪️⚫️#JuveSassuolo [3-0] pic.twitter.com/0s84bnsav4 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 16, 2024

Serie A, 20th Round

Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo

Goals: 1-0 - 15 Vlahović, 2-0 - 37 Vlahović, 3-0 - 89 Chiesa