Juventus saved from defeat in the Serie A match thanks to a goal in the 80th minute

В the 2nd round of the Italian Serie A, Turin's "Juventus" played a draw against "Bologna" at their home stadium. The match took place at Allianz Stadium in Turin and ended with a score of 1-1.

In the middle of the first half, the visitors opened the scoring. The goal was scored by Lewis Ferguson, assisted by Joshua Zirkzee. At the beginning of the second half, a goal was scored by Dusan Vlahovic, but it was disallowed due to offside. Vlahovic saved Juventus from defeat by scoring a goal in the 80th minute, assisted by Samuel Ailing.

With four points, Juventus moved to the fourth place in the Serie A standings. Bologna, with one point, secured the 14th place.

Juventus 1 - 1 Bologna (0 - 1, 1 - 0)

Goals: 0 - 1 (24') Ferguson, 1 - 1 (80') Vlahovic.

Juventus: Perin, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bremmer, Cambiaso (Ailing, 66), Veja (McCann, 82), Rabiot, Locatelli (Yildiz, 82), Fagioli (Pogba, 66), Chiesa (Milik, 74), Vlahovic.

Bologna: Skorupski, Posch, Llukaku, Bækema, Lykogiannis (Corazza, 61), Moro (Dominguez, 61), Ebisele (El-Aziz, 85), Ferguson, Orsolini (Carlsson, 61), N'Doye (Fabbian, 90), Zirkzee.

Yellow cards: Rabiot (12), Posch (17), Motta (72), Yildiz (87).