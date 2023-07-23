RU RU
Football news Today, 09:42
Juventus ready to sell four players for Romelu Lukaku Photo: Instagram Romelu Lukaku/Author Unknown

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus is ready to take radical measures to sign Chelsea and Belgium's striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window.

The Italian club may sell forwards Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik, Moise Kean, and winger Federico Chiesa to make the Lukaku transfer happen. Juventus's head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, believes that Lukaku's acquisition would be an excellent reinforcement for the team.

Earlier reports indicated that Juventus had agreed to buy the 30-year-old Lukaku for 40 million euros. The Turin club has also reached an agreement with the player on a contract until the summer of 2026, with an annual salary of nine million euros. However, to complete Lukaku's transfer, Juventus needs to sell several players.

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in the summer of 2011 from Anderlecht for a transfer fee of 15 million euros. In 2014, he moved to Everton for 35 million euros. Then, in the summer of 2021, Lukaku returned to Chelsea for 113 million euros. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

