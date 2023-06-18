Juventus reach deal for Belgian defender

Juventus is close to signing Leicester and Belgian national team defender Timothy Castagne, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player for 15 million euros. The Belgian has decided to leave the club, which was relegated from the English Premier League.

In the current season, 27-year-old Castagne has played 42 matches in all competitions for Leicester, scoring two goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.