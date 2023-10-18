Juventus player speaks out about disqualification for playing in bookmakers

Juventus Turin midfielder Nicolo Fagioli responded to the scandal in which he was the main defendant.

As you know, a famous player was disqualified for seven months for placing bets in bookmakers.

According to the football player, he truly repented of his actions.

"I was planning to apologize to Juventus fans and all football fans after my mistake... However, I am shocked by the fake stories in the newspapers, which are full of false details. This is only being done to portray me in a negative light. I will provide more details soon." , he promised.

Let us remind you that the 22-year-old Italian football player played six games in the Italian national championship this season. He chalked up one assist.

Another person involved in a high-profile case involving gambling at bookmakers was Newcastle and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali. He could be suspended from football for one year.