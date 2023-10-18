RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Juventus player speaks out about disqualification for playing in bookmakers

Juventus player speaks out about disqualification for playing in bookmakers

Football news Today, 07:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Juventus player speaks out about disqualification for playing in bookmakers Photo: Juventus Twitter/Author unknown

Juventus Turin midfielder Nicolo Fagioli responded to the scandal in which he was the main defendant.

As you know, a famous player was disqualified for seven months for placing bets in bookmakers.

According to the football player, he truly repented of his actions.

"I was planning to apologize to Juventus fans and all football fans after my mistake... However, I am shocked by the fake stories in the newspapers, which are full of false details. This is only being done to portray me in a negative light. I will provide more details soon." , he promised.

Let us remind you that the 22-year-old Italian football player played six games in the Italian national championship this season. He chalked up one assist.

Another person involved in a high-profile case involving gambling at bookmakers was Newcastle and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali. He could be suspended from football for one year.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia Football news Today, 05:37 Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia
VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis Football news Today, 01:21 VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled Football news Yesterday, 17:52 Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled
UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C Football news Yesterday, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C
Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:10 Bellingham answered a question about leaving Real Madrid Football news Today, 08:03 Mudryk surprised British journalists with his performance Football news Today, 07:55 Messi said whether he is ready to leave Inter Miami in the winter Football news Today, 07:31 Athletic's leader was injured. He will miss match with Barcelona Football news Today, 07:24 Juventus player speaks out about disqualification for playing in bookmakers Football news Today, 07:18 Osimhen closer to moving to Chelsea Football news Today, 07:13 Famous football coach refused to join clubs from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:48 Barcelona President implicated in Negreira bribery case Football news Today, 06:36 Nice punished its player who supported Palestine Football news Today, 05:37 Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia
Sport Predictions
Football Today PSG vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023