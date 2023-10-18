The Italian national team player admitted that he placed bets. He could be suspended for a year

Newcastle United and Italy national team player Sandro Tonali risks being out of football for a long time.

The other day, the footballer admitted to betting on matches of his former club Milan.

As stated in an investigation by Italian journalists, the star football player only bet on Milan's victories in those matches in which he did not participate. His bets, therefore, could not affect his performance on the field.

Despite this, Tonali may still be disqualified.

At first, Tonali was threatened with a suspension of more than three years for betting on his team's matches. Due to the fact that Tonali began to cooperate with the investigation, like Juventus midfielder Nicolo Faggiola, he may be given a more lenient punishment, approximately a year of suspension from matches, including matches in the English Premier League (EPL).

Journalist Fabrizio Corona was the first to report violations by football players. He admitted that he had evidence confirming that these players actually made bets and had already begun cooperating with law enforcement agencies.