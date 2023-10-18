RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Italian national team player admitted that he placed bets. He could be suspended for a year

The Italian national team player admitted that he placed bets. He could be suspended for a year

Football news Today, 04:15
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The Italian national team player admitted that he placed bets. He could be suspended for a year Photo: Newcastle Twitter

Newcastle United and Italy national team player Sandro Tonali risks being out of football for a long time.

The other day, the footballer admitted to betting on matches of his former club Milan.

As stated in an investigation by Italian journalists, the star football player only bet on Milan's victories in those matches in which he did not participate. His bets, therefore, could not affect his performance on the field.

Despite this, Tonali may still be disqualified.

At first, Tonali was threatened with a suspension of more than three years for betting on his team's matches. Due to the fact that Tonali began to cooperate with the investigation, like Juventus midfielder Nicolo Faggiola, he may be given a more lenient punishment, approximately a year of suspension from matches, including matches in the English Premier League (EPL).

Journalist Fabrizio Corona was the first to report violations by football players. He admitted that he had evidence confirming that these players actually made bets and had already begun cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Premier League England
Popular news
VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis Football news Today, 01:21 VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled Football news Yesterday, 17:52 Kane is the best. The player ratings for the Euro 2024 match England – Italy have been unveiled
UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C Football news Yesterday, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C
Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them
Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland Football news Yesterday, 13:57 Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:24 Zinchenko spoke about a strange appeal to Mudryk Football news Today, 04:32 Messi spoke about his future in the Argentina national team Football news Today, 04:15 The Italian national team player admitted that he placed bets. He could be suspended for a year Football news Today, 03:20 Messi compared the Argentina national team with Barcelona Football news Today, 03:14 A list of the most expensive players in the French Championship has been published Football news Today, 02:32 The 13-year-old forward made his senior debut in the USA Football news Today, 02:24 Karim Benzema accused of links to terrorists Football news Today, 01:54 Harry Kane spoke about England's difficulties in qualifying for Euro 2024 Football news Today, 01:21 VIDEO. Neymar suffered a terrible injury in a match for the Brazilia. He was fitted with an orthosis Football news Today, 00:53 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Argentina beat Peru with Messi's brace, Brazil lost to Uruguay
Sport Predictions
Football Today PSG vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today America vs Botafogo prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023