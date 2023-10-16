RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Tonalí advised Fojoli to patronize an illicit bookmaking establishment

Tonalí advised Fojoli to patronize an illicit bookmaking establishment

Football news Today, 09:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tonalí advised Fojoli to patronize an illicit bookmaking establishment Tonalí advised Fojoli to patronize an illicit bookmaking establishment

A player from Newcastle United recommended to Sandro Tonali that he should engage with an unlawful bookmaking establishment, as reported by the Il Messaggero newspaper.

According to sources, the Juventus midfielder was found to be utilizing a mobile application affiliated with this unauthorized bookmaking enterprise. Nicolo himself revealed this information during the investigation. It's worth noting that both Tonali and Fagioli, along with the forward of Aston Villa, Nicolo Zaniolo, are under suspicion of infringing wagering regulations. The police have interrogated both players.

Engaging in betting activities related to matches is not exclusive to Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus; similar undertakings are attributed to Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo as well. All three players were questioned by the police, and the footballers from Aston Villa and Newcastle left the training camp in Italy following their discussions with the authorities.

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Fagioli have consented to cooperate with the investigation to mitigate the length of their disqualification, while Zaniolo maintains that he participated only in poker and blackjack. If this can be substantiated, he may evade suspension.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Newcastle
Popular news
A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar Football news Today, 11:02 A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar
The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation Football news Today, 10:23 The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation
Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe Football news Today, 09:00 Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe
Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist Football news Today, 02:12 Mudryk was advised to see a psychologist
Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Euro 2024. Morata's fail and Gavi's goal. Spain narrowly beat Norway
It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced Football news Yesterday, 09:10 It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:18 Antonio Conte is open to working in Rome or Naples in the future Football news Today, 11:40 Real Madrid is monitoring the younger sibling of Bellingham Football news Today, 11:02 A Croatian national team legend has assumed the position of head coach at Shakhtar Football news Today, 10:23 The prospective proprietor of Manchester United is inclined to effectuate a transformation Football news Today, 09:38 Tonalí advised Fojoli to patronize an illicit bookmaking establishment Football news Today, 09:00 Carvajal told how they were able to keep Haaland safe Football news Today, 07:30 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another Barcelona star Football news Today, 06:12 Kvaratskhelia spoke about his successes in the national team Football news Today, 05:21 Verratti named the club where he ended his career Football news Today, 04:03 Ronaldo approaches Messi's record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Luxembourg vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Greece vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Bosnia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football Today Levante vs. Racing de Ferrol prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football 17 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023