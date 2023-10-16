Tonalí advised Fojoli to patronize an illicit bookmaking establishment

A player from Newcastle United recommended to Sandro Tonali that he should engage with an unlawful bookmaking establishment, as reported by the Il Messaggero newspaper.

According to sources, the Juventus midfielder was found to be utilizing a mobile application affiliated with this unauthorized bookmaking enterprise. Nicolo himself revealed this information during the investigation. It's worth noting that both Tonali and Fagioli, along with the forward of Aston Villa, Nicolo Zaniolo, are under suspicion of infringing wagering regulations. The police have interrogated both players.

Engaging in betting activities related to matches is not exclusive to Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus; similar undertakings are attributed to Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo as well. All three players were questioned by the police, and the footballers from Aston Villa and Newcastle left the training camp in Italy following their discussions with the authorities.

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Fagioli have consented to cooperate with the investigation to mitigate the length of their disqualification, while Zaniolo maintains that he participated only in poker and blackjack. If this can be substantiated, he may evade suspension.