Juventus lost to Sassuolo, and Milan minimally beat Verona

Juventus lost to Sassuolo, and Milan minimally beat Verona

Juventus lost to Sassuolo, and Milan minimally beat Verona

In the Italian Serie A, two matches have already ended today.

Milan hosted Verona at the San Siro. The teams showed quite interesting football. Throughout the entire match, Verona forced the fight on her more eminent rivals. The outcome of the match was decided by the only goal of Rafael Leao, who scored from a pass from Olivier Giroud in the 8th minute of the match. As a result of this match, Milan caught up in the table with their neighbors from Inter, which will play their fifth round match tomorrow away against Empoli.

In another match, Juventus played away against Sassuolo. Max Allegri's team managed to come back twice during the match, but still lost. The hosts created more dangerous chances and had more shots on goal, so we can say that Sassuolo deservedly achieved their second victory of the season.

Milan - Verona - 1:0.

Goal: 1:0 - Leao 8.

Sassuolo - Juventus - 4:2.

Goals: 1:0 - Loriente 12, 1:1 - Vina (own goal) 21, 2:1 - Berardi 41, 2:2 - Chiesa 78, 3:2 - Pinamonti 82, 4:2 — Gatti (own goal) 90+5.

Note that this defeat was the first for Juve this season.

