RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Juventus in search of a midfielder! The club targets Loftus-Cheek

Juventus in search of a midfielder! The club targets Loftus-Cheek

Transfer could happen in January
Transfer news Today, 09:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Juventus in search of a midfielder! The club targets Loftus-Cheek https://x.com/acmilan/status/1864053799955972592

Juventus are looking to strengthen their midfield, and while several options are on the shortlist, the most realistic target is AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Details: According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Milan club is intent on reinforcing the central line and has several players on their radar, including Sandro Tonali. However, the Newcastle midfielder may prove too expensive for Juventus, while Loftus-Cheek presents a very attractive price-to-quality ratio.

The 29-year-old Englishman's contract with Milan runs until summer 2027, and his transfer value is estimated at €10 million.

Loftus-Cheek has been playing for the Italian club since the summer of 2023, and this season he has scored one goal in five matches across all competitions.

Recall: Manchester United rejected several offers for Joshua Zirkzee.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Related Team News
Mike Maignan of AC Milanwalk off with an injury during the Serie A match Football news Today, 08:35 Manchester United set to challenge for Mike Maignan
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match Football news Today, 05:03 Not for sale! Manchester United reject multiple offers for Joshua Zirkzee
Andrea Angelli Football news Yesterday, 11:58 Rome court acquits Juventus bosses in financial fraud case
San Siro Football news Yesterday, 09:47 Decisive week. It will soon be clear what the future holds for San Siro
Chelsea turns attention back to Mike Maignan and could sign him as early as January Football news Yesterday, 04:23 Chelsea turns attention back to Mike Maignan and could sign him as early as January
The referee of the Verona vs Juventus match demoted to Serie B. What happened? Football news 21 sep 2025, 12:55 The referee of the Verona vs Juventus match demoted to Serie B. What happened?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores