Juventus in search of a midfielder! The club targets Loftus-Cheek

Transfer could happen in January

Juventus are looking to strengthen their midfield, and while several options are on the shortlist, the most realistic target is AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Details: According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Milan club is intent on reinforcing the central line and has several players on their radar, including Sandro Tonali. However, the Newcastle midfielder may prove too expensive for Juventus, while Loftus-Cheek presents a very attractive price-to-quality ratio.

The 29-year-old Englishman's contract with Milan runs until summer 2027, and his transfer value is estimated at €10 million.

Loftus-Cheek has been playing for the Italian club since the summer of 2023, and this season he has scored one goal in five matches across all competitions.

