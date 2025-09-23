Not for sale! Manchester United reject multiple offers for Joshua Zirkzee

Rúben Amorim holds the talented Dutchman in high regard.

Several top European clubs have set their sights on the 24-year-old forward, but Man United have no intention of letting their player go.

Details: According to The United Stand, referencing renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have turned down a number of offers for 24-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee over the past nine months.

Reports suggest that Napoli and Inter both reached out to the player's representatives and Manchester United, but the Manchester club categorically rejected any discussions regarding a transfer. Juventus were even more persistent, making a loan offer with an option to buy, but ultimately failed in their pursuit.

One of the main reasons for this firm stance is that Rúben Amorim highly values Zirkzee's versatility, whether playing behind the striker or as a number 9, and appreciates the quality, assists, and goals he brings to the squad.

Zirkzee joined Manchester United last summer from Bologna for €43 million. Since then, he has made 52 appearances for United, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is currently valued at €30 million.

