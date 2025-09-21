RU RU ES ES FR FR
Liverpool set to battle Manchester United for Brighton's Cameroonian midfielder Baleba

Liverpool enters the race for the player
Transfer news Today, 04:49
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Manchester United seriously considered signing Brighton’s 21-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer. Now, it has emerged that Liverpool are also closely monitoring the Cameroonian talent.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are ready to join the pursuit for the player, but his transfer will not come cheap. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made strengthening the midfield a top priority and regards Baleba as a key target to bolster his squad.

Despite unsuccessful attempts to land the player in the summer and Baleba’s slow start to the season, Amorim and his scouting team believe he’s the perfect fit for their 3-4-3 system. Meanwhile, Liverpool, who have shown keen interest in the midfielder and are closely tracking his development this season, are prepared to make their move.

Brighton are holding firm— the club has no intention of selling Baleba, and it would take a huge offer, likely in excess of £100 million, to change their stance. The player’s contract runs until 2028, with an option for a one-year extension, putting the Seagulls in a strong position at the negotiating table.

